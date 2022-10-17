So many things to do, so little time…

⚖ The pros and cons of to-do lists

To-do lists can be a source of stress or even burnout. If you misuse them, you can feel that you’re constantly running behind on everything in your life. These are the main disadvantages of to-do lists:

When something isn’t done at the end of the day, we feel failed.

Sometimes even small, almost effortless tasks can stay on a to-do list for weeks. We put something on there and then roll it over, one day to the next until it’s haunting you for weeks.

An overly long to-do list may lead to analysis paralysis and eventually us not taking action because of the feeling of being overwhelmed.

We always seem to think of ourselves as superhuman in the future and often add an unrealistic amount of tasks to the list.

On the other hand, to-do lists are essential. You cannot be productive in a consistent way without having a to-do list. If you don’t have a physical or digital to-do list, you are automatically creating a mental one.

As David Allen, productivity guru and author of Getting Things Done said:

Your mind is for having ideas, not holding them

You’re literally wasting brain space by trying to remember everything, leaving no space for creativity and innovative ideas.

And let’s not forget the awesome feeling when we can tick off an item on our to-do list. It releases a mini shot of dopamine and remembers us to focus on success and progress.

🚀 How to create a better system and turn it to your advantage

Think about the most important thing, the one thing you have to do today. The daily highlight is a productivity technique from the book Make Time by John Zeratsky and Jake Knapp. Rather than listing up too many tasks, the idea is to focus on a single task that we have to do today.

Ali Abdaal, a productivity Youtuber swears by a might-do list in combination with one daily highlight. By doing this, you can still list up multiple tasks which you can do after your daily highlight is done, but it takes off the mental pressure of having to finish the whole list.

You need to make a clear difference between the tasks we want to do today and the tasks we need to do someday and don’t want to forget. That’s why we need a running to-do list. You could do it on paper, but that’s probably not the easiest solution in the long run. I personally use Ticktick, which is a great free app available on your phone and browser. Some other good alternatives are Todoist or Remember The Milk. The most effective way to use those online lists is to

Add everything throughout the day to the main inbox. Later, find some blocks of time to Organise it: add tags and/or use a list to divide personal stuff, ideas & projects Prioritize it: add deadlines, high or low priority

Cover everything: aim for 100% coverage of your things to do. Otherwise, you always will be stressed by thinking about what you cannot forget.

It has to interact with your other productivity systems such as your calendar and e-mail. That would be too much info for this newsletter, but drop me a comment or dm if you want me to elaborate on that at a later moment.

