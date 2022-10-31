No worries, I’m not going to convince you to buy a Wicca board on Amazon. Promised!

🧙‍♀️ What we can learn from modern witches

Spirituality is regaining power in this busy modern world. Rather than focusing purely on one religion, people more and more focus on specific aspects from Stoicism, Buddhism or… Witchcraft!

Although I’m not really into astrology, tarot cards and runes, I find modern withes an interesting topic. Some months ago I stumbled upon a great example from Ghent: Lana Bauwens’ podcast “Heksen Dragen Sneakers” (in Dutch. English translation: “Witches wear sneakers”). It’s mostly about spirituality in the modern world. I picked out some of the episodes that sounded appealing to me. These are my 3 main lessons learnt from modern witches:

✨ Mediation

Meditation is a technique used for thousands of years. And no, it’s not only for monks in red robes and tree-hugging-hippies. There are many types of mediation involving practices to sharpen focus & attention, connect to your emotions and develop an awareness of the present moment.

Want to start easy and right away? Try one of these 2 exercises (works best by setting a timer)

Sit down on the sofa and try not to do anything for 5 minutes. No scrolling, no writing things down, no planning, … just sit for 5 minutes and see what happens inside your head.

Focus on your breathing for 3 minutes. Just focus on breathing in through the nose, and out through the mouth. You can count your breaths if that makes it easier. Does your mind start working? Just bring it actively back to your breath focus.

The main idea here is to stay present. You are not your thoughts. You can always resist thoughts

🔮 Intuition

Our modern society is mostly focused on male energy. Male energy is focused on goals, while female energy is focused on intuition.

One of the main examples is decision-making. We live in a review-based world. This means we most of the time make decisions based on the opinion of others. Moreover, the decisions we make are based on the opinion of the mass. We easily miss out on certain opportunities and hidden gems, but most of all we lose the skill of making decisions. Think about the last time you booked a hotel, restaurant, or needed a new product. Did you ask for advice or looked at reviews?

Many of us just lose a lot of sense of intuition. The good news: you never completely lose it and can learn to win it back.

🌄 Spiritual mornings

I really like the concept of spiritual mornings. This is a very personal ritual but can include practices such as

meditation,

check-in with yourself,

setting your intention for the day,

journalling,

write down 3 things you are grateful for,

a walk outside,

exercise,

…

or anything that brings you peace in the morning. The main idea is that you take a moment for yourself. Before anything else such as work, kids, family, commute, … Before the hassle of the day starts.

Other interesting recurring topics from modern witches are self-love, minimalism and manifestation. Not that scary, is it?

😍 My Favorite Things of last week

📖 Learning detox: I consume a lot of information through all kinds of channels: books, Youtube, Instagram, workshops, … I’m naturally a very curious person who is eager to learn. This also puts pressure on my mind and thoughts. So last week I took a learning detox. I thought it would be quite difficult (and was immediately worried about what I would write in my newsletter this week), but it turned out really well. Definitely, something that I will repeat in the future.

⛱ Travel - Paris: We went to Paris this weekend! We brought Snow (our dog) and didn’t want to take the metro (as dogs have to wear a muzzle and it can be a stressful experience for dogs). So lots of walking! This was one of our monthly mini-retirements which I wrote about earlier.

👔 Work - Innovation workshops: as I wrote in an earlier newsletter, I’m in the innovation core team at my work (Helan). We’re now approaching the grand finale of the workshops this year. In the next weeks, we will showcase our work to others (managers, directors and other innovation fans)

🧙‍♂️ Improv - Hogwarts: I played a guest role as a Death Eater in the pre-show of Hogwarts an Improvised History - Villains Edition of Compagne Amai. The play was in the dungeons and main hall of the Duivelsteen (Ghent). For the Potterheads: in the pre-show experience Filch guided people in small groups through the torture dungeons of Hogwarts where they were captured by Slughorn, Bellatrix and Death Eaters before being brought to Lord Voldermort. Although I played a small role and wasn’t part of the main show, I really enjoyed participating in such an immersive experience!

✏Visual of the week

🗨 Quote of the week

“We make up horrors to help us cope with the real ones“

by Stephen King

