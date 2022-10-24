⛅ The sun behind the clouds

About 6 months ago I saw the light.

More than 90% of women are unhappy with their bodies One in four young people say that body image is their main concern More than 80% of 10 year olds indicate they are afraid of being fat

the statistics and percentages may be discussed, but the trends are clear. We are collectively unhappy about our body image. All of us are striving towards some perfect version of ourselves that is very unrealistic.

So how did we get up there?

Why do we all have an ideal body image that isn’t ours?

Why do we give ourselves these extremely hard requirements?

Why do we think it’s perfectly normal to be almost constantly unhappy about our weight?

We constantly are fed with the idea that it’s on us. That we can change ourselves. That we can become the best version of ourselves.

Yes, you can follow a temporary diet or stick to a permanent one. You can get totally jacked in the gym. Everybody can do it… temporarily and for most of us at a great cost. The cost of joy. The cost of constantly having to count calories or to order a salad rather than a pasta when you’re at a restaurant with friends.

You will get compliments right after reaching your goal. But the first minor setback will have an enormous impact. You might even fall deeper than before. And for sure it will have an impact on your self-esteem.

📈 We set the bar at unrealistic standards

The problem is not the diet or the exercising. The problem is the goal we want to achieve. As a society we decided an ideal body type and we decided we aren’t beautiful as long as we don’t look like that.

Well, I hate to break it for you, but we were wrong. The standards are unrealistic.

Fat people want to be slimmer

Slim people want to be more muscular

Small people want to be taller

Tall people want to be smaller

Disabled people want to be standard

Standard people want to be unique

Women with straight hair want curly hair

Women with curly hair want straight hair

….

The list goes on and on. You get the idea. We all want something we don’t have and we probably never will. Look around you: how many people are actually a fit with these beauty standards: 20%? 10%? Maybe even less?

So, why would the other 80, 90% feel collectively unhappy about how they look?

Since a couple of years the movement of body positivity has expanded. People show their insecurities. Influencers start to embrace their curves, cellulite, lumps and bumps.

Yes, there’s a change on some social media profiles. People show the ‘uglier’ versions of themselves. But mostly it’s shown to the selective few. The algorithm decides what you get to see. When articles about these people are published in normal newspapepers they get the full shitshow in comments below the article.

I think it’s a great thing that this is getting more into mainstream media. The more normal it is shown, the more normal it will be perceived.

Last week the video about Disney’s new project that covers body positivity & dysmorphia was trending all over social media.

However the more it is evangalized, the more it is criticized. At the same time people are shouting “Disney just smells money”, “We shouldn’t promote obesitas” and “Can’t we all be normal?”

💖 What’s the problem with body positivity?

Body positivity is extreme. How can you expect everyone to move from hating those fat bellies, cellulite and stretch marks, which made them feel so insecure for so long into something positive?

Don’t get me wrong… it’s great if you can! And it’s definitely possible for some body parts. But I know personally I will never love my belly.

But that doesn’t mean I have to hate it, does it?

That doesn’t mean I have to be ashamed of it or feel insecure.

I can accept it.

I can accept that this is how I am today. That I’m probably not the only one. And that probably nobody cares.

Yes, that’s right. Probably nobody cares. It’s called the spotlight effect.

The spotlight effect is the phenomenon where people tend to overestimate how much others notice aspects of one’s appearance or behavior

Playing improv helped me a huge deal to realise that people don’t care about the mini thing you did wrong. People don’t see the stain on your shirt in public areas. People don’t continuously judge your body.

This is where body neutrality comes in. We don’t have to love every aspect of our body, but neither do we have to hate it. We just accept it.

A lot has been written already about the topic, so I’m not going to repeat all of that. The main idea is summarized in these body-neutral mantras from the Beyond Beautiful Book of Anuschka Rees

beyondbeautifulbook A post shared by Beyond Beautiful ( @beyondbeautifulbook )

I’ve always been a fat person (yes, it’s okay to use that word). As long as I can remember, it has always made me insecure. It probably had a huge impact on my life. About 6 months ago I saw the light. Although there’s still some work to be done in my mindset, it helped me ever since.

So, next time you feel insecure about getting bold, grey hair or gaining some weight just think about why it makes you unhappy. Do you actually care? Or do you care what other people think about you? Do you think the same about other people? Are you that hard on others as you are on yourself?

I still exercise. I still tend to often eat healthy. But I do it for me. I do it because I know it’s healthy and good for my body.

And hell no, I no longer do it for other people’s opinion about me.

😍 My Favorite Things of last week

🎥 Video: The stress bucket - Dr. Julie Smith: The stress bucket by Dr Julie Smith, a psychiatrist who switched her career 100% to Tiktok, is the perfect visualisation of the effect of exercising, social interaction and self-care on your stress levels.

👔 Work - new function: I started my training for the new role I’m getting soon at work: I will become a data analytics translator, focused on HR. Usually, I don’t really care about function titles, but I like this one. According to McKinsey Analytic Translators play a critical role in bridging the technical expertise of data engineers and data scientists with the operational expertise of other domains (in my case Human Resources)

🎥 Video: Dopamine detox - Ross Harkness: we consume too many sources of cheap dopamine and instant gratification such as social media, junk food and alcohol. In his video, Ross explains the benefits of a dopamine detox such as higher focus, drive and motivation.

🐕 Dog Escape Room: Last weekend I did a dog escape room! It’s exactly how it sounds: an escape room together with your dog. While my wife and I had to solve some riddles, Snow (our dog) had to search keys, play some intelligent games, push buttons and do some agility. I didn’t have big expectations from it, but it was a great experience!

✏Visual of the week

elliottaleksander A post shared by Elliott Aleksander ( @elliottaleksander )

🗨 Quote of the week

Here's to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes ... the ones who see things differently -- they're not fond of rules, and they have no respect for the status quo. ... You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them, but the only thing you can't do is ignore them because they change things. ... They push the human race forward, and while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius, because the people who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world, are the ones who do.

by Steve Jobs from Apple's 1997 Think Different campaign

