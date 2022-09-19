💭How this started

Riemer, a newsletter… Isn’t that so 2017? Shouldn’t you be on TikTok?

Writing is something I always enjoyed. Also, I’m interested in many topics and process so much content every week. So, it seems like a perfect combination. I see it as a mix of sharing the awesome stuff I see and read and some kind of a public diary. It’s an experiment, probably also a stepping stone to other content platforms. (Sorry, no OnlyFans)

So, here I’m with my first Monday Morning thoughts. Writing to a small group of people. For me, the most interesting thing is that people from different stages of my life subscribed to the newsletter. But I want to keep everything really concise, so people don’t get bored. Let’s get started!

😍My Favorite Things of last week

The Gravestone Technique

I often have the feeling lately that when I was younger I had a clear set of core values. Whereas now they have become vaguer. So, I’m on a quest to find my real purpose.

Last week I tried out The Gravestone Technique. It’s a pretty simple technique but very effective. The main idea is: what are the 3 things you want to be written on your tombstone? You have to summarize it f.e. “loving husband”, “great father”, “inspiring teacher”, “world’s best coach”, …

If it’s not that easy or you want to explore it more, you could ask yourself some additional questions. Like what would your friends and family say about you on your funeral? Or what you would like to be written on your Wikipedia page?

Mine didn’t include “best data analyst of the world”, but it did include something about creativity and being inspirational. So, time to spend more time and energy on some other things… writing a newsletter for instance!

How to stop overthinking

I watched Ali Abdaal’s video on how to stop overthinking:

It mainly focuses on overthinking future events. So, more about things that could go wrong, rather than worrying about things that happened in the past. My main 3 takeaways:

Thinking in terms of "Experiments" makes decisions easier and lets you take faster action. Thinking in terms of "Expected Value" or a statistical view of life. Was this a good decision based on the information you had then? Fear is Your Compass: whenever you’re scared of doing something it’s probably the right thing to do.

Drawing tutorials

I actually tried some (easy) drawing tutorials this week. Not too hard without too much overthinking. I drew a lot when I was younger. Now I not only fell immediately the creative spark, but it also felt like a very mindful thing to do!

I lost my fast-food alternative

I’ve been trying to get some structure in our weekly meals for the past months. In order to have a better alternative to fast food, we started with Mealhero. A startup from Ghent that provides you with a smart steamer and some meals you can order and keep in your freezer. It was a great backup plan, but last week we got the news that they went bankrupt. Time to find a new solution!

✏Visual of the week

🗨 Quote of the week

They say, when a clown moves into a palace, it doesn't become king, the palace becomes a circus. Be careful who you invite into your personal space.

One last thing…

If you don't like it or no longer find it interesting: unsubscribe (no hard feelings). If you feel like you want to ask or add something: go ahead. Any kind of feedback is welcome: worshippers, grammar nazis, and everything in between!