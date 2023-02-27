The Three Productivity Myths

These 3 myths are a mix of Ali Abdaals productivity masterclass and some other sources. It fits perfectly with my previous post on the 3 laws of productivity.

⏳ Myth of Time

How often do you use the sentence “I don’t have time”? Probably daily? At least several times a week? I plead guilty.

That’s a lie we tell ourselves. Our time is entirely in our control. Any time we’re doing something, we have actively made the decision about what to do.

You have time for everything, but not everything is as high on your to-do list. So, it’s not a case of being limited by time, it’s a case of being limited by the number of choices we make with our time.

Time is never enough to do everything, but it’s always enough to do the most important thing. - Brian Tracy

Every time we make a decision about what we’re going to do, we subconsciously check which task we value the most. We prioritise continuously. So, try to scrub the phrase “I don’t have time” from your vocabulary.

Try to figure it out for yourself: what are you avoiding with the phrase “I don’t have time”?

🥕 Myth of Motivation

How often have you thought “I don’t feel motivated for this”? We seem to believe that motivation is the key factor in doing something. That’s not the case.

If you look at the things you’re doing, it’s quite simple:

We have the thought of doing something We have the action of doing it

Generally, when speaking about productivity, we aim to reduce the time and effort it takes to go from thought to action.

Motivation is just the middleman. It is the feeling of doing the action initiated by the thought. But that is all it is, motivation is fundamentally just a feeling. It’s great for short-term struggles, but feelings change often.

Motivation can be a kickstart, but consistency, habits and discipline will keep you going. So, the key is to learn to enjoy the process. Enjoy the ride!

🐙 Myth of Multitasking

You’ve probably heard before that you shouldn’t be multitasking. The problem is it feels like we’re making more progress. It feels like we’re advancing on multiple actions.

Sorry to break it, but we’re not. Focusing on one thing at a time is infinitely better than multitasking. The problem with multitasking is that there is always residual attention from our previous task to our current task when we do task switching. Our brain has to make the switch

Instead of multitasking, want to reach the Flow State. The flow state is an optimal state of consciousness where we feel our best and perform at our best. This can supercharge our productivity.

To be in the flow state, we should avoid all distractions as much as possible. Flow state depends on our full undivided attention. So, look at what is distracting you. Some best practices are putting your phone in plane mode, closing your mailbox or turning off all notifications.

Go with the flow!

😍 My Favorite Things of last week

🎧 Podcast: I listened to a podcast with Ryder Carroll about his book The Bullet Journal Method - Track Your Past, Order Your Present, Plan Your Future. I always thought bullet journalling was something that just started, but apparently, there’s a whole system and thought process behind it. It turns out a lot more artsy-fartsy than I thought it was. Might give it a try in the future!

📰 Post: Ali Abdaal’s quick tip: what’s today’s adventure? When you’re feeling a bit meh about something, take 5 seconds to ask: what would this look like if it was an adventure? That simple reframing could make your whole day more enjoyable.

📰 Post: this post of Mark Manson with his 27 rules for a better life. Simple but effective!

markmanson A post shared by Mark Manson ( @markmanson )

🗨 Quote of the week

“Growth is painful, change is painful, but nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere where you don’t belong”.

by Mandy Hale

✏ Visual of the week

noteshort.co A post shared by Noteshort ( @noteshort.co )

