Neurotransmitters are natural chemicals in your brain that help transmit messages between nerve cells. They are like little messengers that allow different parts of your brain and nervous system to communicate with each other. There are many kinds of neurotransmitters, each with its own specific function.

🌞 Serotonin

Serotonin is a natural chemical that your body produces that helps your brain send messages throughout your body. It's sometimes called the "feel-good" chemical because it can affect your mood, appetite, sleep, and other important functions. When you have enough serotonin, you feel happy, calm, and focused. But when you don't have enough, you might feel sad, anxious, or irritable.

How to release it?

Exposure to sunlight

Walking or running (outdoors)

Mindfulness

Meditation

Gratitude journaling

Also some medications, like antidepressants, make your body release serotonin

🏃‍♀️ Endorphins

Endorphins are natural chemicals your body produces that can help relieve pain and make you feel good. They are sometimes called "natural painkillers" because they can reduce your perception of pain.

How to release it?

Exercise

Laughing

Doing something excited

Eating dark chocolate

Dancing

Having sex

They can also be removed during stressful situations to help your body cope with the pain or discomfort. When you have enough endorphins, you might feel a sense of euphoria or a "runner's high." This is why people often say that exercise makes them feel good!

🚿 Dopamine

Dopamine is a natural chemical in your body that helps your brain send messages that control movement and feelings of pleasure and reward. It's sometimes called the "reward chemical" because it's associated with feelings of happiness and satisfaction.

When you do something that makes you happy or excited, like eating your favourite food or achieving a goal, your brain releases dopamine. This makes you feel good and encourages you to repeat that behaviour in the future.

How to release it?

cold shower

listening to happy music

early morning sunlight

HIIT: high-intensity interval training

However, dopamine can also be associated with addiction, as repeated exposure to certain drugs or behaviours can cause the brain to release large amounts of dopamine, leading to a craving for more. Find out more about the right amount of dopamine in my earlier post:

🤗 Oxytocin

Oxytocin is a natural hormone in your body that plays an essential role in social bonding and connection. It's sometimes called the "love hormone" because it's released when you feel close to someone, like when you hug or cuddle with a loved one. Oxytocin can also be released during childbirth and breastfeeding to help a mother bond with her baby. It can even help reduce stress and anxiety by promoting feelings of calmness and relaxation. Oxytocin is also linked to trust and cooperation, as it can encourage people to be more open and empathetic towards others.

How to release it?

physical contact: touching, hugging, sex

having deep or meaningful conversations

cuddling with your pet

socializing with people who energize you

Disclaimer: Mostly these neurotransmitters are not released in an isolated way. Often it’s a combination of multiple chemicals.

😍 My Favorite Things of last week

🎭 Improv - 10 years Amai: Amai improv, the improv troop I’m a member of celebrated their 10th Birthday with a big show. Although I didn’t participate in the show (I only recently became an offical member), I really enjoyed the spectacle and the vibe!

compagnieamai A post shared by Amai! Improcomedy ( @compagnieamai )

🎙 Podcast - interview with Liv Boeree: Listened to this interview of Liv Boeree, a former professional poker player, about the poker rules of life, risks and game theory. I especially like the part where she described how a bad moment or a bad day is all about perspective. If you look back at today, it might be bad. If you look back at the broader perspective of some years, it’s nigligible.

🎨 Art - Andrew Scott: These unique way of art from Andrew Scott. When imperfections make things perfect… (more variations on his profile)

mancity A post shared by Manchester City ( @mancity )

🗨 Quote of the week

“I don’t like labels. They limit you. And I don’t like limits.”

By Madonna

✏ Visual of the week

mounika.studio A post shared by Mounika🌤️ ( @mounika.studio )

