According to Simon Alexander Ong, award-winning life coach and writer of the book ‘Energize’, energy management is an art and science. We’re living in a world where we are non-stop busy. We are always ‘on’. Energy is the fuel that we need to live and thrive.

⚡ What is energy?

Energy is a form of power. It’s contagious and can spread rapidly through all areas of your life. Both negative and positive energy. Over the years it has been referred to by many different names:

Star Wars —> The Force

Yoga —> Prana

Chinese —> Chi

…

It’s a life force we all have, but don’t use enough.

✋ How to become unstoppable

We operate at a high level of energy when we’re in good company, are able to manage our energy instead of our time and be sure to fill our tanks.

We all have four dimensions of energy. Think of it as tanks that can be filled or drained.

1. The Physical Dimension: this is where as a society, we focus mainly. It’s also the most obvious dimension. Think about exercising, sleep, water and nutrition. If you are able to fill this tank, it’s a great start, but it won’t be enough

2. The Mental Dimension: this tank is about your ability to focus and access your creativity. Once we can do that, we operate at a far higher level

3. The Emotional Dimension: this dimension is about how you relate to yourself and others and how you respond to the external world. Once we can relate in a healthy way, we can begin shaping our reality into one that can work for us. Most of us know the term ‘Paranoia’, where you’re thinking and feeling like everything is working against you. In his book, Simon talks about the term “Pronoia’: the belief that the universe works together in your favour. Just imagine where life could be if you embraced that every setback and challenge was meant to exist to give you a lesson.

4. The Spiritual Dimension: this dimension is about what you do and what you feel.

you’re high in spiritual energy if you’re doing something that aligns with what you want and how you feel. You then are in a flow most of the time

you’re low in spiritual energy if the work that you’re doing is not aligned with what you want to do. You then are in tension or stress.

Once we operate on a high level of those 4 dimensions, we operate at a high level of energy. It’s the fuel to achieve our success and true potential. When managed well, we become unstoppable.

😍 My Favorite Things of last week

🖼 This post from Mounika Studio about the positivity loop. Absolutely love it!

📰 The article in the New York Times on How ChatGPT works: Some weeks ago, my newsletter was dedicated to the health and happiness benefits of ChatGPT. This article explains how the system works. It actually considers many options for one word and gives a score on every word. The word with the highest score is perceived as the most logical next choice. The algorithm then looks at the scores for the next word and the ones after that until it creates a sentence. So, it can make very realistic sentences and essays but doesn’t realise it when it says something unrealistic (see the example in the article about the secret petting zoo in the basement of the White House)

☕ Dopamine detox: after my article last week on dopamine detox, I continued not drinking any coffee. Glad to announce the headaches are gone! Also, after the little reset, I feel I’m spending less time on social media even though I do not block it at the moment.

🗨 Quote of the week

“You were not born a statue Nor rooted like a tree. You were born a wild one; A spirit pure and free. No cage should hold you captive. No title should define. You’re flexible and fluid, So can change at any time. With nothing set in stone And so much to explore Wander down a million paths And rattle every door. Never stop adventuring. Embrace your inner child. Stay fearless & stay curious. Stay positive. Stay wild."

from Stay wild, by Ms Moem

✏ Visual of the week

