🧠 How to boost your brain health with supplements

A while ago I listened to a podcast with Dan Murray-Serter, the founder of the smart supplement brand Heights. I remember I was blown away and totally into the topic of supplements, but forgot about it. Autumn & Winter are traditionally seasons where I do take more supplements, so I immediately thought about the podcast and decided to write about my findings.

🏭 The problem of the supplement industry

Supplements are associated with the word ‘scam’ in many people’s head. And according to Heights founder, Dan Murray-Serter, they totally deserve to be. He was a supplement-sceptic for a long time.

The reason is the marketing behind the industry and the price. High street shops sell 10-15 euro supplements that have litterally almost nothing inside of them.

You can put the minimum amount according to the science or the right amount according to science and make the same nutritional marketing claim.

Omega 3 is a great example with loads of evidence. In the worldwide bestselling product of Omega 3 (15-20 eur/month) you get 45 mg of omega 3 in each daily dose. That’s the minimum amount you are globally allowed to make a marketing claim on creating a healthy heart function, healthy brain function, … However the right amount according to science is 215 mg. So, almost all companies put in the minimum amount (in this example you need 6 daily doses to get the right amount for 1 day). Because of this, globally the prices of supplement are rather low. Logically if you go to the shop and see a product of 7 euro or 35 euro who both claim the same benefits, you go for the 7 euro one. Result? People don’t feel lots of benefits and stop taking them.

Fun fact: fish don’t make their own omega 3, they get it from algi. That’s their main food souce. If you get it from algi directly, you get a more sustainable natural souce

In many countries the minimum and right amount is obligatory to mention. It’s often mentioned somewhere on the box (which almost everyone throws away immediatly) with an asterix.

⚡ Benefits of supplements

In general, supplements benefit 3 areas of your health:

brain health (focus, memory, concentration, attention span) mental health (positive mood, sleep and energy boosts) whole body health (immune system, heart, stronger hairs, skin and nails)

The intensity of it and how fast it works depends on your current circumstances

If you eat already quite healthy, go to the gym, sleep enough, … it takes 1-3 months to increase energy levels, focus, …

If you suffer from sleep issues, anxiety, mental health problems, depression, ADHD, … usually the impact is within one month

People with strict diets, vegans and lots of vegetarians usually feel it within 1-2 weeks.

💊 Some of the main supplements

🧱 DHA (Omega 3): Your brain is 60% fat and DHA contains mostly fat. So DHA omega 3 is basically the main building block of your brain. In the podcast, Dan made a nice analogy: Think about your brian like a house: you can take out some bricks and fill it with other materials, the walls will stand. But at a certain point, there won’t be enough strong materials inside anymore and it will collapse. You can literally get warning signs from your body. If your house is on fire, your brain is giving you warning signs by mental health symptons.

🔋 B-vitamins: they energy regulation. long term brain health and productivity

🧼 Blueberry extracts: you need around 25 blueberries every day. They are antioxidants, meaning they literally clean your brain (actually the glimphatic system) while you sleep. It’s like bringing your brain to the carwash every evening.

🌞 Vitamin D: This is a very vital vitamin important for so many things such as your mental state, immune system, bones, teeth, heart, … You get vitamin D from sunlight, but depending on where you live you aren’t able to make enough vitamin D all year round. The older you are, the less efficient your skin cells are in producing vitamin D. The daily dose should be between 10-20µg.

But why supplements? Why not just eat healty?

If you can get it from your normal nutrition, that’s fine! But most of us do not get anything near the requirements.

For example to get 10µg of vitamin D, you would need to eat 10 eggs. That’s not the only source, a good portion of mushrooms or salmon does the job as well (table with examples). But who eats mushrooms and salmon every day?

You would have to get very conscious about what food you eat daily and track lots of data. Moreover, it would cost a lot of money as well. The meditarean lifestyle comes very close to a natural way of approaching it, but is hard to maintain if your not living in a mediarean country. Actually it’s also a restricted diet and diets have much bigger disadvantages.

Personally, I have tried multiple supplements already in the past during studying or to boost my immunity, but I was never a firm believer of them. I decided to give Heights a try and will get back to it in some months!

