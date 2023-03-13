5 Cognitive Biases and Distortions

Our mind is powerful, but our brain also has its limits. Our brain usually tries to simplify information, which can lead to systematic errors, also called cognitive biases and distortions. Because of this, we make decisions in a less objective way. Here are some examples

✝ Belief Bias: this is a cognitive bias where people rely on their beliefs rather than logic. This often leads to Confirmation Bias or the tendency to find proof and information that aligns with our pre-existing beliefs. F.e. you keep on seeing posts or fake news on social media about something you believe. The more of these posts you see, the more you are convinced

🤑 Endowment Effect: we tend to value items more highly if we own them than when we don’t. That’s why it’s often so painful to sell something: it’s often worth more for you than the actual value. This leads us to Loss Aversion or the theory that the pain of losing is twice as powerful as the pleasure of gaining.

🔦 The Spotlight Effect is a psychological phenomenon where we tend to overestimate how much other people notice or observe us. We imagine everyone is watching us. We believe everybody heard your mistake or saw the spot on your shirt. In reality, nobody cares. Nobody’s watching you. Be yourself.

📚 The Dunning-Kruger Effect is a cognitive bias whereby people with low knowledge, expertise, or experience of a task, skill or area of knowledge tend to overestimate themselves. Or in simple words: the less you know of something the more confident you are and the more you start to know of something, the less secure you become. I wrote about this one in an earlier newsletter. More specifically about my journey through the valley of despair 👇

🔮 Self-fulfilling Prophecy: In short this bias means that what a person believes will happen. In reality, believing it and thinking about it has a big impact on your behaviour. The behaviour then leads to this prophecy and slowly turns it into a reality. Negative self-fulfilling prophecies are sometimes called Self-destroying Prophecies. Being aware of negative self-fulfilling prophecies can help you change your self-talk. You can also turn it into something positive. The whole idea of manifesting is based on this.

And as a bonus… the Bias Blind Spot or the belief that everybody is impacted by biases, but we are less sensitive to it. We are less aware of our own biases than those of others.

😍My Favorite Things of last week

📰 Article MasterMind: I was reading a part of the MasterMind articles of De Tijd (Belgian Financial, Economical, Bussiness and Political newspaper). It mentions some very interesting insights such as “we think to survive as efficiently as possible, not to be smart” or that the idea of the rational left brain and creative right brain is completely outdated.

🎨 Art - Vaskange: This amazing infinity art by Vaskange. How cool is this?

🗨 Quote of the week

“Facebook is to mental health what fossil fuel is to climate health”

by Abhijit Naskar

✏Visual of the week

