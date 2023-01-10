Even though I’m not a fan of traditional New Year’s resolutions by setting the goal to start 5x a week practising sport and failing after the 3rd week, I firmly believe that exercising should be a part of your routine. The hard part is always to start practising sport and turn it into a habit. Here are 7 practical tips to get started

👨🏼‍🤝‍👨🏻 Find a buddy: having accountability is a huge game-changer. We’re all professionals in convincing ourselves to postpone something or not to do it all.

At the moment for me this is my partner, but also f.e. your best friend can be a great sports companion!

🗿 Join a tribe: being part of a team or group makes the general experience more fun. Moreover, you often learn from each other or get extra motivation from each other. You probably know the traditional team sports, but also lots of fitness clubs offer group sessions.

I was a member last year of Military Sport Academy, a sports club focussing on strength training, physical endurance, advanced techniques, … only with group classes. It really makes you feel part of a tribe.

💰 Put money on the table: You could put money on the table to raise accountability by for example telling your best friend you will swim 2x a week and if it doesn’t work, he can keep the 50 euro. An alternative is to invest in yourself by hiring a professional trainer.

My wife and I started off going to the gym not really knowing what to do or how to exercise correctly. So, we didn’t have the progress we were expecting. We have worked together with Robin for a while and it’s amazing how much progress you can make when someone creates a personalized plan, explains it very well and gives you continuous feedback.

🎯 Set a goal: subscribe to an event or competition and work towards it. This is a great way to get started. However, know that motivation is temporary. You will need a bigger plan or a better process to keep practising sports afterwards.

For me, the next goal is the Strong Viking Obstacle Run.

💖 Do something you love: This is probably the most important tip. Yes, probably the most productive way to exercise is a minimum of 3 sessions per week in the gym. However, if you don’t like training in the gym and you’re going to quit after 2 months, you will be much better off with that 1 hour of Zumba which you really enjoy and do all year long. Find something you love rather than the most productive thing!

I will experiment again with the indoor obstacle hall (read ninja and monkey stuff) and dancing Bachata.

👟 Remove friction: have you heard the tip to prepare your running shoes the night before if you’re planning to run in the morning? That’s removing friction. Now, to remove friction, you have to figure out what is stopping you from practising sport. Are you doubting in the morning? Preparing your clothes can definitely help. Do you forget you wanted to sport and then postpone it? Schedule it in your agenda or put an alarm. Are you not looking forward to the travel time? Find a sport which you can practise closer to home.

For example, we installed a pull-up bar in the garage. So, the only friction left is literally walking to the garage and doing the pull-up

👶 Mini steps: Don’t see it too big. Small progress is also progress. You don’t need to do always better than the last session. And you for sure don’t need a complex plan. The best way to change is to switch your mindset and decide that from now on you are a fit or sporty person. Does that mean you’re going to run every 2 days? Fine, even if it’s 500m. Does that mean you’re going to stretch every morning? Perfect, even if it’s just 1 minute. These small mini steps add up in the long run and will bring you far more significant progress than you imagine at the moment itself.

😍 My Favorite Things of last week

🧑 Putting myself first: Wait for a second Riemer. It’s Tuesday. You always write on Mondays… True. Monday morning didn’t work this week. So instead of pushing myself to write something (probably crappy), I decided to put myself first and postpone the newsletter a day.

🎭 Impro: I had an impro audition last weekend. It was very intensive, but also fun. Most importantly, I’m now officially a member of Amai Impro. Couldn’t be happier!

📝 Article: Dirk De Wachter about the burn-out epidemic (NL): In the article, Dirk De Wachter, a well-known psychologist in Belgium, talks about some possible explanations for the current burn-out epidemic.

The worst-case explanation is that we are at the limits of our current capitalistic systems. We have to work harder - faster - stronger all the time and it’s reaching it limits.

The other and more preferable explanation is that we’re shifting to a new phase in society. A phase with more life quality and better work-life balance. The burn-out epidemic would then be a growing pain towards this new phase.

My hope is also for the 2nd explanation.

🗨 Quote of the week

If you don’t like the path you’re on. It’s never too late to go in a different direction.

✏Visual of the week

thomasandvisuals A post shared by Thomas LELIEVRE ( @thomasandvisuals )

