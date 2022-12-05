At the beginning of 2022 Helan, the healthcare & wellbeing organization I work for, put together a group of people for an innovation core team. This year we had the role of future scouts. We literally had to scout for the future to try to detect what might possibly lie ahead of us.

The result? Four scenarios of how 2040 might look like. This will now be used as a compass in the organization to innovate and prepare ourselves for the future. It was an intense route with heavy, but fun workshops. Here are 5 lessons I learnt along the way:

👶Practice a beginner’s mind. The concept of a beginner’s mind is about not letting your thoughts be influenced by what you know from the past. Instead of blocking ideas or inspiration because “it might not work”, you’re open to everything that comes onto your path. You are an enthusiastic beginner who’s open to everything because you know nothing yet. Instead of thinking from an “I know how this works” principle, you start thinking from an “I wonder how this works” point of view.

⚒️ Learning by doing. We learn more by actually doing the activity, than by learning about it. An example of a hands-on technique is playing an instrument. How would you learn to play the guitar? By studying it? You iterate, experience, and refine ideas & practices until it works.

🌕 Moonshot thinking: The idea of moonshot thinking started in the 60s when JFK declared to the world that we were going to the moon. It was a crazy idea at the time, but (spoiler alert) it happened by naming it, inspiring it, and the technological evolution. That’s the concept of moonshot thinking: setting a wildly ambitious goal. Not 10% better than what we do today, but 10x better than what we do today. It does sound impossible at first but could redefine humanity if it’s done.

“We choose to go to the moon. We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.” — President John F. Kennedy

🙊 Tackle the Monkey first: If somebody asked you to train a monkey to recite Shakespeare while standing on a pedestal. How would you start? Most people would start with building the pedestal because it’s the easiest task. However, when the monkey can’t recite Shakespeare, you fail at the task. So why would you waste time and money on tasks that are relatively simple? You know you can do them later. Tackle the monkey first is exactly that: start with the hardest task.

🚀 The future is near, wicked, and a bit scary. 2040 isn’t that far away. But so many inventions are already existing. They’re just being processed, waiting for that final push of opportunity. We stumbled upon so many ideas that already exist, have plans or have a prototype. Talking via an AI voice to your grandmother who passed away, genetically engineered babies, household robots that look like humans, implantable brain chips, and having a new life in the metaverse are just some of the ideas we stumbled upon that are already or might be a mainstream reality in the next 10 years. So, what will happen in 2040? 20 years from now…

🏛 Museums: I didn’t visit any museums for a long time, but last week I was at both Verbeke Foundation and Museum Dr. Guislain. We visited the psychiatric museum Dr. Guislain during Night of the Museum. During this night all museums in Ghent are free and open at night. Being at such an iconic building at night definitely improved the experience! The Verbeke Foundation was the location for our last innovation workshop of the year. A truly inspiring place! Take a look at my impression of it

📺 Helan employer branding video: About two weeks ago I took part in the recordings of the Helan employer branding video. It’s a short video showing all of the different aspects of our organization aimed at finding new employees. This is my 5 seconds of fame! (00:45-00:50)

📘 Journalling! A while ago I shared my enthusiasm about the 3 grateful things app. I’m sorry to say we ended the relationship! The app was great, but I try to limit my screen time as much as possible and actually didn’t enjoy typing it in every time. Luckily there are lots of paper alternatives such as the 6 min journal, gratitude journal, brain care journal, healthy habits journal, … They all kind of do the same thing: focus you on now, intentions and gratitude.

🎭 Improjam ImproBubble: I took part in the impro jam of ImproBubble in Brussels last Friday. I mainly wanted to see how well I play with people I never played with before and how well I am at playing improv in English. In short: it was fun! Mission accomplished!

“Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional.”

By the Dalai Lama, Haruki Murakami or M. Kathleen Casey (the quote has been attributed to multiple people)

