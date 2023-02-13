Riemer’s Newsletter
I Did My First Dopamine Detox and These Were The Results.
What's a dopamine detox and how did I experience it? And other Monday Thoughts on sacrifices, map art and what you think you're good at.
Riemer Vandepitte
Feb 13
How the power of words has an impact on our emotional state
Your emotional vocabulary can have a direct impact on your emotions itself and on your stress level. And other Monday Morning thoughts on my dopamine…
Riemer Vandepitte
Feb 6
January 2023
The surprising lessons from a book I thought was for snobs and smugs.
Lessons learned from the classic book Rich Dad, Poor Dad and other Monday Morning thoughts on solving problems and staying in the moment.
Riemer Vandepitte
Jan 30
The Benefits of ChatGPT: How it Can Boost Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The surprising story of AI, trends and opinion. And other Monday morning thoughts on writing, free books and not giving a f*ck.
Riemer Vandepitte
Jan 23
Life lessons from improvisational theatre that you can apply to your life right away!
Like positivity, spotting opportunities, shared control and so much more. And other Monday Morning thoughts on Gmail productivity tips and a great…
Riemer Vandepitte
Jan 16
7 ways to start exercising and stick with it
Ready to finally create an exercise routine that really becomes a habit? Read on and discover also my other Tuesday morning thoughts on the burn-out…
Riemer Vandepitte
Jan 10
1
F*ck New Year's Resolutions. How you can change your life instead.
Why it's worth to use the F Word in this title. About the Arrival Fallacy, how motivation works and how to succesfully change your life. Monday Morning…
Riemer Vandepitte
Jan 2
December 2022
The Odyssey Plan: how to figure out what to do with your life.
Create your different five-year plans to see life's options. And other Monday Morning thoughts such as some jolly Christmas adverts and a quote on…
Riemer Vandepitte
Dec 19, 2022
1
Work smarter with these 3 laws of productivity
Apply Parkinson's law, the Pareto principle and Newton's first law of motion to your own advantage! And other Monday Morning thoughts such as an article…
Riemer Vandepitte
Dec 12, 2022
1
5 lessons I learned from the future
Tackle the monkey first, moonshot thinking and the future is wicked and a bit scary. Discover this and other lessons from my innovation workshops along…
Riemer Vandepitte
Dec 5, 2022
4
November 2022
Is meditation only practised by tree-hugging-hippies? A data analyst's view on mindful exercises.
Are meditation practitioners mostly greenies and tree-huggers? Is there scientific proof on benefits of meditation? Do we see any trends? And other…
Riemer Vandepitte
Nov 28, 2022
How to boost your brain health with supplements
Do supplements actually help you or are they just a scam? What are the benefits and which supplements do I need? Why not just getting it from your food…
Riemer Vandepitte
Nov 21, 2022
